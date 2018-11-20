Bay Area Breweries Join Sierra Nevada For Camp Fire Benefit Beer

Chico-based Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has launched the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund, supported through the Golden Valley Bank Community Foundation and seeded the fund with an initial donation of $100,000.

In addition to the fund, the beer maker reached out to other breweries to brew a special beer all around the country. Sierra Nevada says hundreds of brewers are now involved and will be brewing Resilience Butte County Proud IPA with 100% of the proceeds go towards helping with relief efforts.

According to SFGate.com, local breweries Santa Rosa's Russian River Brewing, Livermore's Altamont, Oakland United Beerworks, Sonoma Springs Brewing, San Francisco's Speakeasy, and Berkeley's Fieldwork will be taking part in the brewing on the group brewing day on November 27th.

