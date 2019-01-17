Ballast Point Brewery Now Open In Downtown Disney

Over the last few years, Disneyland has started to offer more alcohol choices than ever before.

Yesterday, they opened a Ballast Point Anaheim in Downtown Disney. The San Diego-based Brewery opened a 7,000-square-foot restaurant with a 4,000 sq. ft. glass-enclosed bar & restaurant & 3,000 sq. ft. outdoor beer garden. The taproom serves their very best brews as well as "exclusive, custom, limited-edition beers" and plenty of food including vegetarian and gluten-free options.

"We hope SoCal locals and visitors alike will enjoy the wonderful atmosphere, seasonal cuisine, and good cheer (and beer) of our signature tap room experience that we plan to bring to Downtown Disney," says Ballast Point Brewing's President Marty Birkell.

This summer you'll be able to buy drinks inside of Disneyland at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Cantina.