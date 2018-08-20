Aston Martin Releasing Limited Edition "Goldfinger" DB5 Car

Aston Martin and EON Productions have come together to create the Goldfinger DB5 car.

25 limited edition replica cars are being produced based on James Bond’s legendary car from 1964.

Functioning gadgets such as revolving number plates and more are being co-developed with Oscar®-winner Chris Corbould, special effects supervisor from the James Bond films.

The Goldfinger DB5 will cost you £2.75 million ($3.5 million) and be delivered in 2020.

The iconic silver Aston Martin appeared in 7 James Bond films between 1964 and 2015.

The Aston Martin DB5 appeared in: