Applebee's Offering $2 Beer For The Month Of September

As part of their "Neighborhood Drink of the Month", Applebee's has offered everything from $1 margaritas and Long Island Ice Teas and $2 Bahama Mamas.

Now the restaurant is doing $2 Samuel Adams Octoberfest beers from September 1 through 30th.

The $2 beer comes in a chilled 10 oz mug which is slightly more than half a pint but at that price, it is still a good deal.