Applebee's Offering $1 Hurricanes Through Mardi Gras

Applebee's newest monthly drink special is a $1 Hurricane.

The $1 Hurricane is the Neighborhood Drink of the Month for the entire month of February through Mardi Gras on Tuesday, March 5.

It is served in a 10-ounce mug and is made with a mixture of rum, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, and lime.

“The Hurricane cocktail is a classic rum drink with close ties to New Orleans and Mardi Gras,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “A DOLLAR HURRICANE is a great reason to celebrate the season and from now until March 5, Applebee’s is going to ‘party like it’s Mardi.’”

Previous Neighborhood drinks included $1 Long Island Ice Teas, Dollaritas ($1 margaritas), and $2 ABSOLUTE Lemonades.