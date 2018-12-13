Annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feast Is This Weekend In San Francisco

With crab season in full swing in the Bay Area, the 6th Annual Crab Feast is back.

The event at SoMa StrEat Food Park features all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab legs, garlic noodles, salad, and iced tea on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM.

Tickets are $60 for adults and $25 for 12 and under and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Not into gorging yourself, the Food Park is free to enter and purchase items al la carte.

Sunday, December 16th | 12 PM - 3 PM

SoMa StrEat Food Park | 428 11th St SF 94103