Alameda Landing Announces 2019 Free Outdoor Movie Series

Alameda Landing is hosting a series of four FREE family-friendly movie nights this summer.

The films will be shown each Saturday night at 8:30 PM from July 13 through August 3. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs but alcohol and glass bottles are prohibited.

Movie Lineup:

July 13: A Dog’s Way Home (PG)

July 20: The Little Mermaid (PG)

July 27: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)

August 3: The Lego Movie 2 (PG)

For more details head over to shopalamedalanding.com.