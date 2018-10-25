After 128 Years, Spenger’s Fish Grotto Closes In Berkeley

Berkeley's oldest restaurant has abruptly closed.

After 128 years in the East Bay, Spenger's Fish Grotto is no more.

According to reports, the seafood destination on 4th Street simple posted a note on their door saying that they had "permanently" closed and “Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you!”

Spenger's opened in Berkeley in 1890 where it served seafood, chowder, and fresh sourdough to hungry East Bay patrons. The Spenger family ran the business until the late 1990's when it was sold to McCormick & Schmick's.

No word on the reason for the closing was disclosed, though a public notice of sale on the door list Joe's Crab Shack parent company KRG JCS, LLC as an applicant to open a restaurant in the space.