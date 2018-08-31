AAA Offering Tipsy Tow Service On Labor Day
AAA is once again offering their Tipsy Tow program for the holiday weekend.
This Labor Day you can utilize the service from 6 PM on Monday, September 3rd until 6 AM on Tuesday, September 4th.
AAA will offer a free tow of up to 10 miles for a driver, one passenger, and their vehicle.
No AAA membership is required.
To use the service call (800) AAA-HELP and request a Tipsy Tow.
"We want drivers to think twice about getting behind the wheel if they're impaired while offering them a resource they can rely on if they find themselves in a precarious situation," AAA Northern California spokesman Michael Blasky said in a statement.