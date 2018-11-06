4 Local Restaurants Made The 'Best Sushi Restaurants In America' List

Thrillist released their list of the '31 Best Sushi Restaurants In America' and the Bay Area has a strong showing.

It is no wonder that along with New York, the Pacific Northwest, and Hawaii, the Bay Area has long been known for the high quality of the local Japanese cuisine.

These four Bay Area spots made the cut.

Akiko's 431 Bush St (between Kearny St & Grant Ave) San Francisco, CA 94108

Thrillist says:

Run by the Lee family for three-plus decades, Akiko's is the rare establishment that excels equally at satisfying the customer looking for a casual date with some make and nigiri and the discerning omakase aficionado waiting to be impressed by Japanese black abalone and miso butter-kissed Hokkaido crab. Bonus: the sake selection is one of the best you'll find anywhere, and the tucked-away, almost cave-like ambiance really lends itself to indulgence.

Hashiri 4 Mint Plaza San Francisco, CA 94103

Thrillist says:

Hashiri immediately became one of San Francisco's priciest sushi indulgences when it debuted in 2016, leaning on the cachet of having an established older sibling restaurant impressing diners in Tokyo. The vibrant, modern dining room is equipped with video projectors that display art installations that change with the seasons, reflecting the also ever-changing menu that earned them a Michelin star in their first effort. The kaiseki menu is split evenly (nine courses each) between sushi and other plated dishes like chilled snap pea broth with ebi and sturgeon caviar.

Omakase 665 Townsend Street San Francisco, CA 94103

Thrillist says:

As if you haven't encountered the word "omakase" enough so far in this piece, here's a restaurant that put it right in the name! But while the moniker may not exhibit the height of creativity, there's no shortage of energy in chef Jackson Yu's skills, on display in two different omakase menus available each night at slightly different price points at the unassuming 14-seat sushi counter the channels the hidden, no-frills sushi standouts prevalent in Japan, which also serves as the source for much of fish on the Michelin-starred menu.

Sushi Ran 107 Caledonia Street Sausalito, CA 94965

Thrillist says:

Some argue that the best sushi in San Francisco isn’t actually in San Francisco proper, but rather in affluent Marin County at the fabled Sushi Ran, where sashimi is sliced from glorious specimens handpicked and flown in daily from Tsukiji Market in Tokyo as well as Bay Area fishermen. Each individual piece is presented with a loving aesthetic touch, some so ornate that they look like they came from Poseidon's personal florist, ready to be worn on a nice suit rather than dipped soy and blissfully consumed. Don’t sleep on the Dungeness crab if it’s in season, and definitely get the game-changing scallop chive dumplings. Even cooler: Getting there from the city means a ferry ride, which is incredible, unless you get seasick, in which case this is probably a tremendous waste of money.

