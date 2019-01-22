21st Amendment Announces A Sparkling Rosé Ale

Just ahead of SF Beer Week, Bay Area brewery 21st Amendment announce the release of their brand new a sparkling rosé ale.

Sparkale is a rose ale made with apples, peach, cranberry, and cherry.

“We’ve learned a lot about using fruit in our brews—from ‘Hell or High Watermelon,’ to ‘Blood Orange Brew Free! or Die IPA,’ and we love the refreshing quality that fruit can bring to new styles of beer. Sparkale is our latest adventure, and we’re so excited to offer a completely different type of beer that will quench your thirst and delight your taste buds any time of year,” said Nico Freccia, Co-Founder, in a statement.

The light, fruity, and tart ale will be available at 21st Amendment's San Leandro and San Francisco breweries and a variety of other locations and can be found in all states where 21st Amendment beer is sold.