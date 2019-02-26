2 Bay Area Bakeries Make The '21 Best Bakeries In America' List

Thrillist has released their list of the "21 Best Bakeries In America" and two Bay Area spots have made the list.

B Patisserie is headed by Belinda Leong and Michel Suas who both have backgrounds at Michelin starred restaurants including Manresa, Gary Danko, and Restaurant Barrier.

Tartine is the shop for the married couple and James Beard award winners Elisabeth Prueitt and Chad Robertson.

B Patisserie

2821 California Street

San Francisco, CA 94115

bpatisserie.com

Thrillist Notes: "The extremely talented pastry chef Belinda Leong started the bakery several years ago, and has since turned into a wild success thanks in large part to her sugary French cake. That item alone would warrant inclusion here, but paired up with a selection of tartines, a rainbow of macarons, and the legendary 10-Hour Apple Tart -- an impossibly balanced apple confit with almond streusel that cooks for half a day -- B. Patisserie becomes next-level delicious."

Tartine Bakery & Cafe

600 Guerrero Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

tartinebakery.com

Thrillist Notes: "The shop offers pre-orders with three days' notice and cash upfront, because once they release the daily batch at 4:30pm, by 4:35pm it, like Kanye, is gone. Only a precious, ruthless few successfully beat that bread rush, but lucky for you, opting for a banana cream tart instead is hardly settling."

Get the full list of "21 Best Bakeries In America" at thrillist.com.