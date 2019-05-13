BottleRock bag policy

BottleRock Announces New Bag Policy For Festival

May 13, 2019
BottleRock has announced a new bag policy for the festival that runs May 24, 25, and 26.

All bags are limited to two-pockets or less and must measure 14″ x 14″ or less. No backpacks are allowed. For expediency, the festival recommends using a clear bag. 

Fast Lanes will be available for guests entering with NO BAGS. 

