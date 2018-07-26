Boba Festival Returning To South Bay In October

After a two year hiatus, the Boba Festival is back!

This year's festival is happening Saturday, October 13th from 12 - 3 PM at Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

General admission tickets are $25 at eventbrite.

...AND WE ARE BACK. This time bigger and better! And by better I mean ❗️UNLIMITED❗️ boba with your admission ticket. So save the date and tag your bobaes. Follow us to be the first to know the latest updates (...like raffles and giveaways --).