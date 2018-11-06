Watch Zara Larsson Perform "Ruin My Life" On 'The Today Show'
Swedish sensation says she's living the dream
November 6, 2018
Swedish sensation Zara Larsson took The Today Show by storm with an inspired performance of her new single, “Ruin My Life.”
The singer-songwriter gained national fame in 2008 after winning the talent show, Talang, at the age of 10.
“I’m really living my dream,” the now 20-year-old told Kathie Lee & Hoda. “I’ve been doing this for such a long time, and I’m really excited to have another song out.”
Suppoerted by a 4-piece band and 2 back-up singers, Larsson performed the first track from her upcoming third album.