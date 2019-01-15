Watch Brian May Play "Bohemian Rhapsody" Solo for Movie Cast

It’s one of the most recognizable guitar solos ever – from one of the most iconic songs ever – which now appears in the biggest music biopic of all-time. You’ve heard it on the radio, maybe in concert, and probably on YouTube. Now imagine watching Queen guitarist Brian May play the solo from “Bohemian Rhapsody” as he stands right in front of you.

Gwilym Lee played May in the Golden Globe Award-winning film and was the recipient of the amazing luck described above. In an Instagram post that captured the moment, May said he happened to be on-set when the “Bohemian Rhapsody” scene was being filmed.

“Gwil invited me to have a go ! How did I do, folks ? Well, obviously not quite as good as Gwil ! He’s a trained artist ! We had too much fun ! I’d like to see the rest of what happened, captured by the film cameras which were still rolling ... some day. “

Bohemian Rhapsody recently surpassed Straight Outta Compton as the highest-grossing music biopic ever. And you will get a chance to see that killer solo sometime soon. Queen is riding the momentum of the film into a summer U.S. tour with Adam Lambert on vocals. You can see the dates here.