Watch Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, J Balvin, and Tainy Dance on an Oversized Bed

Selena Gomez wakes up in an oversized bed to join a hopping pajama party in the new video for “I Can’t Get Enough.” The new single with Benny Blanco, Tainy and J Balvin needs plenty of room to let the four artists do their unique things, and they have a lot of fun doing it. Gomez said the video was even done in one take.

Gomez has been inching her way back into the spotlight after a 4-month break from social media to deal with health scares. She jumped back online in January just days before appearing on the vulnerable new track “Anxiety” with Julia Michaels.