Toronto Tower Turns Gold in Honor of Drake's GRAMMY Win

Ask and you shall receive

February 12, 2019
Bob Diehl
Drake accepts Best Rap Song for 'God's Plan' onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Categories: 
2019 GRAMMY Awards

The city of Toronto is basking in the glow of native son Drake’s big GRAMMY win. The landmark CN Tower is bathed in gold just like the rapper requested. He called it a real sign of his love and recognition.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight after he won the award for Best Rap Song, Drake basically issued a challenge to Mayor John Tory to light the town up.

During his “God’s Plan” acceptance speech, Drake appeared to be cut off amid critical comments about award shows. But the Recording Academy said it wasn’t intentional. A spokesperson said the show producers thought he was done because he paused, and that Drake declined a chance to continue after the commercial break.

Tags: 
pop
Drake