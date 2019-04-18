Progress: The Killers Share Update from Studio on New Album

It’s back to the drawing board for The Killers, and that’s a good thing. The band from Las Vegas shared another photo on social media that hints at more progress on a new album.

What appears to be a list of working song titles is written on a whiteboard. The band that sings “Shot at the Night” and “Runaways” could be adding “Hear Me Out” and “The Moment,” among other tracks, to their catalogue by the looks of things. The caption reads: “Progress abounds.”

The Killers also posted a picture in December that simply showed the band back at work in the studio. The follow-up to 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful is being recorded in Utah.

Brandon Flowers and company released the political statement “Land of the Free” in January. They performed the song live for the first time during a special episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live in their hometown earlier this month.