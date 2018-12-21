Miley Cyrus Updates "Santa Baby" Lyrics on 'Tonight Show'

Miley Cyrus can’t relate to the lyrics of “Santa Baby,” and she doesn’t think they work for 2018 anyway. The song was originally recorded by Eartha Kitt in 1953, and has since been covered by Madonna and others. But Cyrus did a quick rewrite before performing her version on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The changes start with the first line of the song. Instead of “Santa baby, slip a sable under the tree for me,” Miley sings: “Santa baby, I hear you’ve got some presents for me, Miley.” Cyrus also changed some other lines to give the song a feminist twist, which confuses Mark Ronson and Fallon in the SNL-style skit.

Cyrus and Ronson have been spending a lot of time at 30 Rock recently to promote some new music. Cyrus played “Name That Song” with Fallon last week, and she and Ronson performed “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” and “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The latter song featured Sean Lennon Ono on guitar and vocals on the track his dad first released in 1971.