Lauren Jauregui Reveals Her Vending Machine Go-To Snacks

Between spending time with boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign and releasing her highly-anticipated new track “More Than That,” Lauren Jauregui is pretty busy these days. That means she’s like the rest of us and sometimes needs a quick pick-me-up from a vending machine.

We tagged along to see just what buttons she would push, and we have to say we were surprised by her first selection. Jauregui’s second choice, though, was an old stand-by. Check it out in the video above.

Related: Meet Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign’s Feisty Frenchie Puppy, Gracie

Jauregui’s Sound-Bite is the latest in a string of exclusives we’ve been bringing you on RADIO.COM as we get closer to the release of her debut solo album. The singer gave us a little more insight into her relationship with Ty Dolla $ign – calling him the most swagged-out person in the music industry.