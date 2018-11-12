Halsey Joins Lil Wayne for 'SNL' Performance

Halsey added a little something to one of Lil Wayne’s new songs in a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The pop star backed up the rapper on “Can’t Be Broken” from his new Tha Carter 5 album.

Wayne ended the performance by thanking America’s veterans before the two stars hugged it out.

Halsey is fresh off her memorable performance at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards. Literally in a "glass case of emotion", Halsey performed her latest, "Without Me", chained to a post in a wet transparent tank.