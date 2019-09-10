Frances Bean Cobain Launches 'Kurt Was Here' Apparel

(RADIO.COM) — Kurt Cobain’s thoughts and artwork are still making their way to the masses 25 years after his death. Daughter Frances Bean has launched a collection of apparel that features the Nirvana frontman’s hand-written notes, painting and sketches.

The “Kurt Was Here” line includes t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies and is available at Barneys and KurtCobainShop.com. The website lists three categories of apparel: “Kurt Feels” featuring Cobain’s sketches, “Kurt Thinks” featuring his journal entries and “Kurt Makes Contact” featuring his sculptures.

Frances Bean oversaw the design of each of the dozens of items in the collection. She is the sole manager of business affairs related to her late father after Courtney Love stepped down from the role several years ago.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old Frances Bean shared what she called a very sad song that was clearly about her father. The raw acoustic performance on Instagram contained the lyrics: “I know you weren’t meant to stay in this place. Sometimes I find it hard to look at my own face. Maybe one day I will talk to you. If I’m lucky it won’t be too soon. They say I’m soft and resemble an angel. What happens to angels when they die?”