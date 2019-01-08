Alessia Cara's Untold GRAMMY Awards Story

Most recording artists go their entire careers without winning a GRAMMY, but 22-year-old Alessia Cara can already check that box off her bucket list. The Canadian singer-songwriter took home the award for Best New Artist in 2018, and the experience left her with some stories to tell.

Related: Complete Coverage of the 2019 GRAMMY Awards

Cara told RADIO.COM in an exclusive interview that she had a surprise waiting for her in her hotel room at the end of the big night. The “Scars to Your Beautiful” singer walked in to find something on the ceiling to celebrate the occasion, and she couldn’t believe who had put it there. Find out what happened in the video above.

Cara also had a big 2018 with the release of her second studio album, The Pains of Growing. It featured the singles "Growing Pains" and "Trust My Lonely."

The Recording Academy will recognize the best in music at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm. It’s the music industry’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement.