Ella Mai Announces "The Debut" Tour

Ella Mai’s first album just debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200, now she’s bringing her music to the people.

The 23-year-old British singer-songwriter announced a 2-month world tour called “The Debut.” It begins in her home country on January 8th, and makes some other stops in Europe before heading to North America in February.

Related: Watch Ella Mai Shine On 'The Tonight Show' With "Trip"

Jan. 8 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Institute2

Jan. 9 – Manchester, UK – 02 Ritz

Jan. 10 – London, UK – 02 Shepherd’s Bush

Jan. 14 – Paris, FR – YOYO

Jan. 15 – Amsterdam, NE – Melkweg Max

Jan. 16 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk

Jan. 18 – Berlin, DE- Festsaal Kreuzberg

Jan. 20 – Hamburg, DE- Grosse Freiheit

Jan. 21 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega Main Hall

Jan. 22 – Stockholm, SE – Berns

Jan. 24 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller Music Hall

Feb. 12 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Feb. 14 – Seattle, Wash. – Showbox SoDo

Feb. 15 – Portland, Ore. – Crystal Ballroom

Feb. 17 – Sacramento, Calif. – Ace of Spades

Feb. 19 – Oakland, Calif. – Fox Theater

Feb. 20 – Santa Cruz, Calif. – The Catalyst

Feb. 22 – Phoenix, Ariz. – The Marquee

Feb. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. – House of Blues

Feb. 25 – Denver, Colo. – Ogden Theatre

Feb. 27 – Lawrence, Kan. – The Granada

Feb. 28 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Varsity Theater

Mar. 2 – Detroit, Mich. – St. Andrew’s Hall

Mar. 3 – Chicago, Ill. – Concord Music Hall

Mar. 5 – Cleveland, Ohio – House of Blues

Mar. 6 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth

Mar. 7 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda

Mar. 9 – Boston, Mass – Royale

Mar. 11 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Brooklyn Steel

Mar. 13 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Theatre of Living Arts

Mar. 15 – Silver Spring, M.D. – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Mar. 16 – Baltimore, M.D. – Baltimore Sound Stage

Mar. 19 – Atlanta, Ga. – Tabernacle

Mar. 20 – Orlando, Fla. – The Plaza Live

Mar. 21 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Revolution Live

Mar. 24 – Houston, Texas – House of Blues

Mar. 26 – Dallas, Texas – House of Blues

Mar. 27 – Austin, Texas – Emo’s

Mar. 28 – San Antonio, Texas – The Aztec Theatre

Tickets go on-sale Friday, October 26th at 10am local time.

Ella Mai has quickly made a name for herself with hits like “Boo’d Up” and “Trip.” You can see what all the fuss is about at a concert hall near you this winter.