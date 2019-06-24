Dr. Phil Drops a Major Clue About Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are set to make it even more official, and just like with their first wedding, a famous friend got a little too excited.

The couple is in Paris getting ready for a more formal wedding with family and friends, but the exact date of the ceremony had been a closely guarded secret, until perhaps now. After Turner posted a romantic photo with the Eiffel Tower in the background, Dr. Phil chimed in with a comment: “Easy now! 1 week to go” Ha! See you at the wedding!”

If we take Dr. Phil’s comment literally, along with the timing, that puts the date for the big event at this Saturday, June 29th.

It’s a case of wedding déjà vu for Turner and Jonas. They wanted their April wedding in Las Vegas to be a secret, but Diplo live-streamed the nuptials on Instagram without their knowledge. Get our your calendars!

"Yeah, he did ruin it," Jonas told a radio show afterwards. "I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters."

Jonas said there were no hard feelings between him and Diplo, and Turner said she thought it was funny, even though she would have preferred it if no one had known. Now it looks like the happy couple will have to have a sit-down with Dr. Phil.