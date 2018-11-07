Demi Lovato Reemerges At Polling Place On Election Day

Demi Lovato has made a return to social media for the first time since shortly after she suffered a drug overdose in July.

The “Sober” singer posted a picture of herself at a polling place on Instagram yesterday. She wrote: “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!”

TMZ reports Lovato has a sober coach by her side at all times, and is splitting her time between a halfway house and a home in Los Angeles.

Last month, Entertainment Tonight reported Lovato planned to continue treatment until at least the beginning of 2019.

The last time we heard from Demi was in a statement about her struggles. She wrote: “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time” says Lovato in the post. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well.” The Instagram post has since been deleted.