Britney Spears Digs Into Her Closet for an At-Home Fashion Show

Britney Spears recently gave the world a tour of her newly-organized closet. Now we’re getting a closer look at what’s on all those hangers and shelves.

The pop star kicked off her latest at-home Instagram fashion show with a white dress, before shifting gears to something completely different. Outfit number two was a black top with a red skirt along with a hat. A more colorful option followed, along with a yellow dress and then a denim shorts number.

Britney had five wardrobe changes in all. The whole thing was set to music and included the caption “Sometimes I have more than 1 #OOTD.”