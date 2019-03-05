Bebe Rexha Burns Bright During 'The Late Show' Performance

Bebe Rexha turned up the heat in her racy new video for “Last Hurrah,” and she kept the flame burning for her performance of the song on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – almost.

It didn’t seem to go quite as planned as, though, as the lighter she was holding wouldn’t stay lit as she tried to lick the flame. Rexha didn’t miss a beat and delivered a performance reminiscent of Madonna in her prime – from her lingerie-inspired body suit accented with chunky gold wrap chains, to the ski mask-wearing back-up dancers.

“Last Hurrah” is Rexha’s first single of 2019 and follows “I’m a Mess.” She’s nominated with Florida Georgia Line at the 54th ACM Awards for their hit song “Meant to Be.”