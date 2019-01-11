Ariana Grande Announces "7 Rings" Release Date + Cover

The mystery of the “7 Rings” is about to come full circle. Ariana Grande has announced a release date for the track that was first teased with an easter egg in her video for “thank u, next.”

“7 Rings” will drop on January 18th as Grande tweeted below with the cover art.

The instrumental of the song was first previewed at the beginning of the video for “thank u, next,” and then later in the video “7 Rings” appears on the license plate of Grande’s Porsche. The scene recreates part of Legally Blonde.

Grande previosuly told fans on twitter that the song was about a time she bought several friends rings after a day of too much drinking in New York.

well ............. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. -- it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon. https://t.co/CoczmPj1Fo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 1, 2018

Grande is working on her 5th studio album and is set to headline Coachella in April.