Black Eyed Peas Drops First Brand New Album In 8 Years

Will.i.am, Taboo and Apl.De.Ap of the Grammy Award-winning band, The Black Eyed Peas are back with an all-new album. Masters of the Sun Vol. 1. is the first album BEP has released in eight years.

The album, according to Billboard is a "departure from the EDM" sound made popular from their previous albums The E.N.D. and The Beginning.

This time around, they go back to their roots in Hip Hop with collaborations with heavyweights like Nas, the late Phife Dawg and Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest, CL, Slick Rick and Posdnuos of De La Soul. R&B singer Nicole Scherzinger also makes an appearance in the heavily Will.i.am produced album, however longtime Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie cannot be heard in the album.

She left the group a year ago and currently is focusing on her solo career.

In support of their new album, BEP will quickly hit the road on their Masters of the Sun Tour starting on October 27 and run through November 18.

Listen To Black Eyed Peas' Masters of the Sun Vol. 1, here...





