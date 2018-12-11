Billboard Reveal Their Picks For Best Versions of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'

Just in time for the holidays, Billboard has compiled it's list of best versions of Wham!'s "Last Christmas."

Although there are hundreds of covers all over YouTube, these picks are comprised of major acts who covered George Michael and Andrew Ridgley's 1984 hit holiday single.

Check out some of their picks:



Wham! - "Last Christmas" - (1984)

Video of Wham! - Last Christmas (Official Music Video)

Taylor Swift - "Last Christmas" - (2009)

Video of Last Christmas

Good Charlotte - "Last Christmas" - (2017)

Video of Good Charlotte - Last Christmas

Ariana Grande - "Last Christmas" - (2013)

Video of Ariana Grande - Last Christmas (Audio)