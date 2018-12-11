Wham 1984: British singer songwriter George Michael, lead singer of the pop group Wham!, with the group's guitarist Andrew Ridgeley at the film premiere of the hit 'Dune'. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Billboard Reveal Their Picks For Best Versions of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'

December 11, 2018
Just in time for the holidays, Billboard has compiled it's list of best versions of Wham!'s "Last Christmas."

Although there are hundreds of covers all over YouTube, these picks are comprised of major acts who covered George Michael and Andrew Ridgley's 1984 hit holiday single.

Check out some of their picks:
 

Wham! - "Last Christmas" - (1984)
 
Taylor Swift - "Last Christmas" - (2009)
 
Good Charlotte - "Last Christmas" - (2017)
 
Ariana Grande - "Last Christmas" - (2013)
 
Robyn - "Last Christmas" - (2018)

 
