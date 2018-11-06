Beyoncé Shares Support For Texas Senate Democratic Candidate Beto O'Rourke

Beyoncé Knowles has kept quiet during the days leading up to the Midterm Elections, according to Billboard. That all ended on Tuesday when she sported a black and white trucker hat that reads "Beto for Senate" on Instagram.

The multi-Grammy Award-winner broke her silence and publicly endorsed Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke, who is up against incumbent Republican Senator and former Presidential candidate Ted Cruz.

"I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice." Knowles wrote on one of her Instagram posts. "We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day! Every vote counts Every race matters Everywhere."

