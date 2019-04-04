IRVINE, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Taco Bell's 7-Layer Burrito is a popular vegetarian item and menu staple. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

(Photo credit: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images)

Best Fast Food Deals To Check Out On National Burrito Day

April 4, 2019
It's National Burrito Day, and a few national chains have deals going on.  Here are a few of the best deals we've seen . . .

  • Baja Fresh has $5 burritos.  You have to hit their Facebook page for the coupon.
  • Moe's Southwest Grill is also selling burritos for five bucks
  • Chipotle has free delivery if you order through DoorDash and spend $10.
  • El Pollo Loco has a buy-one-get-one burrito deal if you use a coupon. 

We haven't seen any National Burrito Day deals at Taco Bell this year, which is surprising.  You'd think they'd be all over it.

Also, Chipotle did a study last year that looked at how much each STATE loves burritos.  And they found people in Wyoming eat the most per capita.

The rest of the top five are Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Idaho.  And the states that love burritos the LEAST are Alabama, Georgia, Texas, New York, and North Carolina.
 

