The Bay Area's July 4th Celebrations & Fireworks

It's the most common question asked every July 4th: "Where to watch the fireworks this year?"

Now is the time to find that perfect spot to watch the skies light up — whether you find a place in the park or on your roof — there are numerous fireworks shows and non-pyrotechnic celebrations across the Bay Area this holiday.

Below is our list of Independence Day activities, including parades, concerts, barbecues and official fireworks displays (over 100 events). If you know of any we somehow missed, let us know! (all start times are estimated)

ALAMEDA:

"Mayor's 4th of July Parade"

Parade at 10 a.m. is one of the longest Independence Day parades in the nation with over 170 floats and 2,500 participants. No Fireworks.

Get More Info: www.alamedaparade.com

ALBANY:

"A Green, Red, White & Blue Celebration"

Community celebration in Memorial Park with breakfast at Albany Lion's Pancake Breakfast from 9:00 to 12:00. No Fireworks

Get More Info: www.albanyca.org

*ANTIOCH: FIREWORKS!

Hometown 4th of July 2018

Downtown parade at 11am, Family fun at the Contra Costa Fairgrounds starting at 4pm, Fireworks at the Contra Costa Fairgrounds at 9:30pm.

Get More Info: celebrateantioch.org

*AMERICAN CANYON: FIREWORKS!

Annual 4th of July Celebration - Parade & Festival

Join-in on a full day of family fun at their annual 4th of July Celebration. The day includes a parade, festival and of course our famous fireworks show!

Get More Info: www.cityofamericancanyon.org

APTOS:

4th of July

Enjoy a pancake breakfast starting from 7:00am to 10:00am. "World Shortest" Parade at 10:00am – 12:00pm, followed by post-parade party until 4 p.m. in Aptos Village Park. No Fireworks

Get More Info: aptoschamber.com



*BENICIA: FIREWORKS!

Freedom Festival

Tuesday, July 3. Freedom Festival & Torchlight Parade along 1st Street at 6:30 p.m.

Get More Info: www.beniciamainstreet.org

and

Picnic in the Park & Fireworks – 12:00pm-7:00pm – Featuring arts & crafts, live entertainment, plenty of food and children's activities. Fireworks begin around 9:00pm at the foot of First Street.

Get More Info: www.beniciamainstreet.org

*BERKELEY: FIREWORKS!

4th of July @ Berkeley Marina

Celebration at Berkeley Marina from 12:00pm to 10:00pm with live entertainment, food, arts & crafts, kids playground and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. off the end of the Berkeley Pier.

Get More Info: www.anotherbullwinkelshow.com

*BODEGA BAY: FIREWORKS!

Fireworks Over Bodega Bay

Sunday, July 1. Fireworks show produced by Pyro Spectaculars will start at dark, 9:30pm over the Bay, handicap parking at Westside Park.

Get More Info: www.visitbodegabayca.com



*CALISTOGA: FIREWORKS!

Star-Spangled Social

Napa County Fair & Fireworks – Parade at 11:00am through downtown Calistoga. Fireworks Sky Concert at dusk at the Napa County Fairgrounds.

Get More Info: www.celebratenapavalley.org

*CONCORD: FIREWORKS!

Wednesday, July 4

7th Annual Stars & Stripes 5K Run & Walk

Enjoy this 3.1 mile run/walk at Todos Santos Plaza in Downtown Concord. Proceeds from this race benefit both the Family Justice Center of Concord and the Bay Area Crisis Nursery.

Get More Info: brazenracing.com

and

Concord 4th of July

Celebrate Concord's 3rd Annual 4th of July Festival & Fireworks with a kids carnival, food booths, vendor exhibits, and live entertainment on stage. Fireworks will end the day that will not disappoint. Located at Mt. Diablo High School in Concord. Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

Get More Info: www.concordjuly4th.com

CORTE MADERA:

Fourth of July Parade & Festival

Parade starts at Redwood High School at 10:30 a.m. and ends at Corte Madera Town Center for a festival until 5:00 p.m. No Fireworks

Get More Info: www.cortemadera.org

CLAYTON:

Fourth of July Parade

Wednesday, July 4th

Clayton's 2018 Fourth of July Parade begins at Center and Oak Streets at 10:00 a.m. on July 4, 2018. Kiddie Parade line up will be on Oak Street. – No Fireworks

Get More Info: ci.clayton.ca.us

*CLOVERDALE: FIREWORKS!

Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Cloverdale High School football field. Admission is free.

Get More Info: www.cloverdalechamber.com

*CUPERTINO: FIREWORKS!

4th of July Celebration

Pancake Breakfast from 7:00am-11:00am, Children's parade at 10:00am followed by music in Memorial Park until noon. Cupertino Fireworks Show can be seen at Sedgwick Elementary, Miller Avenue (between Bollinger & Disney) and Creekside Park.

Get More Info: www.cupertino.org



DANVILLE:

July 4th Parade

Kick off Independence Day at Danville's 4th of July Parade. This festive, hometown event attracts local residents, family, friends, and flag-wavers from the Bay Area and beyond. Starting at 9:00am on Hartz Ave – San Ramon Valley Blvd from El Cerro & Sycamore Valley Rd. No Fireworks

Get More Info: www.danville.ca.gov



EL CERRITO:

2018 City Of El Cerrito & Worldone 4th of July Festival

Thousands are expected arrive at Cerrito Vista Park to celebrate at the City of El Cerrito/worldOne 4th of July Festival starting from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. with live entertainment on the Main Stage until 6:30 p.m. No Fireworks

Get More Info: www.el-cerrito.org



FAIRFIELD:

Independence Day Parade

Parade along Texas Street to Union Street starting at 10:00 a.m. No Fireworks.

Get More Info: www.fairfieldmainstreet.com

*FOSTER CITY: FIREWORKS!

Fourth of July Celebration

Enjoy a Pancake Breakfast at the Foster City Rotary Club starting at 9:00 a.m, with a parade at 11:05am, followed by festivities at Leo Ryan Park including live music, carnival rides, and amazing food! Fireworks over the lagoon starts at 9:30 p.m.

Get More Info: www.fostercity.org

FREMONT:

"Fremont 4th of July Parade"

Parade starts at Stevenson & Paseo Padre Blvd. at 10:00 a.m. No Fireworks.

Get More Info: www.fremont4th.org



HALF MOON BAY:

4th of July Parade and BBQ Block Party

Pancake Breakfast hosted by the Lions Club of HMB at the City Hall parking lot, starting at 8:00 a.m. BBQ lunch served after. Parade on Main Street at Noon. No Fireworks

Get More Info: www.visithalfmoonbay.org

*HEALDSBURG: FIREWORKS!

American Legion Healdsburg Fireworks

Known as "The Best Fireworks Show north of the Golden Gate…" enjoy Fireworks at dark at Healdsburg High School football field. Put together by American Legion Veterans Non-profit Organization.

Get More Info, here or check out their Facebook Page.



HOLLISTER:

2018 Hollister Independence Rally (formerly the Hollister Freedom Rally)

Friday, July 6 - July 8, 2018 – This 3-day weekend rally is best known as the epicenter of motorcycle enthusiasts with live entertainment, festival foods, charitable events + the finest motorcycles on display. No Fireworks

Get More Info on their Facebook Page





KENWOOD:

Wednesday, July 4th. Enjoy a Pancake Breakfast starting at 7:00 a.m. Kenwood Hometown Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Kenwood Plaza Park on Warm Springs Road with Rotary Club's BBQ and Family Fun event to follow. No Fireworks

Get More Info: www.kenwoodparade.com



*LIVERMORE: FIREWORKS!

4th of July Family Fun Fireworks Celebration

Wednesday, July 4

Party starting at 4:00pm in Downtown Livermore. Fireworks at 9:30pm

Get More Info: www.livermoredowntown.com

LOS GATOS:

4th of July Symphony In The Park

Wednesday, July 4th. Community celebration with fun, food & music at Oak Meadow Park from 11:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. No Fireworks

Get More Info: www.losgatosca.gov



MARTINEZ:

4th of July Parade

Pancake Breakfast from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. + Flag Raising Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. & a hometown parade in downtown at 10:00 a.m. No Fireworks

Get More Info: downtownmartinez.org

MENLO PARK:

Fourth of July Parade and Celebration

Pull out your red, white, and blue for this patriotic afternoon with entertainment, live music, food, and games! No Fireworks

Get More Info: www.menlopark.org

*MORAGA: FIREWORKS!

July 4th at the Commons Park

Daylong events at Moraga Commons Park include a dog parade, children's bike parade, old fashioned kids games, magic show, evening concert and fireworks at 9:30pm

Get More Info: www.moraga.ca.us

*MORGAN HILL: FIREWORKS!

Morgan Hill Freedom Fest

Tuesday, July 3rd – Wednesday, July 4 – Award-winning parade in downtown at 10:00 a.m. + Patriotic Sing, Downtown Family Street Dance, Freedom Run, Car Cruise n’ Show and spectacular Fireworks and entertainment show.

Get More Info: www.morganhillfreedomfest.com

*MOUNTAIN VIEW: FIREWORKS!

4TH of July Fireworks Spectacular

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a festive outdoor performance of hero-themed favorites perfect for summer! Led by conductor Edwin Outwater at Shoreline Amphitheatre, the SF Symphony fills the night air with the exhilarating music starting at 8:00pm with a grand fireworks finale.

Get More Info: www.sfsymphony.org

*NAPA: FIREWORKS!

2018 Napa Fourth of July Festival & Fireworks

The town of Napa will kick off the holiday with a parade on 2nd and 3rd Streets. The party then moves to Veteran’s Park for some family entertainment, music and fireworks at about 9:30 p.m.

and

Independence Day on the Wine Train

Includes wine, dinner and a 3 1.5 hour journey thorugh the Napa Valley + view the Yountville Fireworks from the comfort of the Wine Train.

Get More Info: www.winetrain.com

NOVATO:

2018 Novato 4th of July Parade

Parade at 10:00am through the city's Old Town district features the largest assemblage of restored military vehicles in the Bay Area. No Fireworks

Get More Info: novatoparade.com



* OAKLAND: FIREWORKS!

A's Fireworks Nights at the Coliseum

Tuesday, July 3 - Sit in awe on the field as you watch Oakland A's fireworks, following their against the San Diego Padres. Fans will be invited to sit on the outfield grass to enjoy the dazzling sky high show.

Get More Info: www.mlb.com

and

4th of July Block Party

This festive day will fill Jack London Square with entertainment, live music, a beer/cider garden, tasty backyard BBQ, local shopping and a kids zone. No Fireworks

Get More Info: www.jacklondonsquare.com

ORINDA:

Annual July 4Th Parade & Celebration

Festivites begin with a Pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m., Flag Raising ceremony at 7:55 a.m. and Haley’s Run for a Reason begins at 8:00 a.m. Parade at 10:00am. Followed by a festival at Orinda Community Park. No Fireworks.

Get More Info: orindaassociation.org



PACIFICA:

Rocket Run 2018

Pacifica's 4th of July community 5-mile race with divisions for all age groups. Race begins at the Pacifica Community Center.

Get More Info: www.cityofpacifica.org

and

44th Annual 4th of July Celebration

Community celebration at Frontierland Park filled with crafts, games, music and more from 11:00am to 4:00pm. No Fireworks.

Get More Info: www.cityofpacifica.org

PALO ALTO:

37th Annual Chili Cook Off + Summer Festival

Join in on all the fun at Mitchell Park from noon to 5:00 p.m. Buy tickets to sample some of the very best chili in the Bay Area! No Fireworks.

Get More Info: www.paloaltochilicookoff.com

*PETALUMA: FIREWORKS!

Petaluma 4th of July Celebration

Located at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, this festival features local food vendors, live music, kids activity area, cold beer on tap and best of all fireworks!

Get More Info: www.visitpetaluma.com

*PLEASANT HILL: FIREWORKS!

2018 Pleasant Hill 4th of July Celebration

Celebration in Downtown and Pleasant Hill Park with parade, Firecracker 5K Fun Run, music, fun & games + fireworks display at College Park High School.

Get More Info: phjuly4.com

PLEASANTON:

Alameda County Fair 4th of July

Enjoy a special day filled with LIVE Music, Action Sports, LIVE Horse racing and great food. Fair hours run 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Get More Info: alamedacountyfair.com

and

July 4 Celebration

Enjoy the holiday with a performance from the Pleasanton Community Concert Band. Starting 12:00pm to 2:30pm at Lions Wayside Park, 4401 First Street in Pleasanton. No Fireworks.

Get More Info: pleasantonband.org



*REDWOOD CITY: FIREWORKS!

rc.paraderun

Open to all runners, walkers, and strollers of any age. The race starts at 8:00am at the corner of Marshall and Arguello Streets in Redwood City.

Get More Info: https://www.rc.run/paraderun

and

July 4th Parade and Festival and Fireworks!

Pancake Breakfast, Downtown Parade, 5K Run + Festival & Fireworks at the Port – Free all-day festival featuring a breakfast, parade, carnival, live entertaiment. A fireworks show concludes the holiday at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Get More Info: www.parade.org

*RICHMOND: FIREWORKS!

Annual Third of July Celebration

Tuesday, July 3rd - Fireworks, food, and fun are what this event is all about. Celebrate with your fellow community members at Marina Bay Park from 5:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. to enjoy music and the youth play area (for a fee) until the night sky explodes with color with a 20 minute fireworks display at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Get More Info: richmondstandard.com

and

4th of July Intramural Day!

Sports Games and More! From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a day of sports, games, music, free food, and more! There will be sports games of baseball, basketball, soccer, and other sports! Some of the activities include: Disney Characters Meet and Greet Police Officers Classic Car Show, Live Music, Parade starting at 9:00 a.m., leaves from Fred Jackson Way & Chelsey St. in North Richmond End: 9:30 a.m., arrives at 1410 Kelsey Street, Shields-Reid Park.

Get More Info: www.ci.richmond.ca.us

and

Waterfront Family Festival, Concert & Fireworks

Celebrate with the Richmond community! Enjoy a night of food, live music, games and a great view of the Richmond Waterfront fireworks (starting at 9:15pm)!

Get More Info: www.ci.richmond.ca.us

*ROHNERT PARK: FIREWORKS!

4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Featuring Transcendence Theatre Company and the Santa Rosa Symphony. Performance at 7:30pm at Sonoma State's Weill Hall and Lawn followed by "the largest fireworks display in Sonoma County".

Get More Info: gmc.sonoma.edu

ROSS:

Annual 4th of July Celebration

Parade at 11:00am followed by community picnic at Ross Common Park. Enjoy music, games and much more! No Fireworks.

Get More Info: www.townofross.org



*SAN FRANCISCO: FIREWORKS!

Celebration at The Pier

Witness the skies sparkle red, white and blue as PIER 39 celebrates Independence Day with a day of fun for the whole family! Start your day with live entertainment on Entrance Plaza Stage featuring Tainted Love — the best of the 80s LIVE! from 3-6pm. At approximately 9:30 p.m., look to the sky for the City & County of San Francisco’s spectacular fireworks display.

Get More Info: www.pier39.com

*SAN JOSE: FIREWORKS!

Independence Day Celebration: Fireworks!

Celebrate America with the San Jose Giants and fireworks! Come to San Jose Municipal Stadium on the Fourth of July as the Giants go up against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes! Then hang out afterwards for Postgame Fireworks!

Get More Info: www.milb.com

and

Rotary Fireworks

Free, world-class fireworks return to Downtown San Jose! Join the Rotary Club of San Jose in celebrating Independence Day at Discovery Meadow. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:30pm.

Get More Info: www.rotaryfireworks.org

and

Rose, White & Blue Parade

Deep rooted in San Jose's Rose Garden area, the Rose, White, and Blue Parade celebrates it's 11th anniversary, making this the longest running parade in the history of The Alameda. The parade is followed by entertainment and good things to eat, all at The Alameda in San Jose. No Fireworks

Get More Info: www.rwbsj.org

SAN MATEO:

Highlands Community Association 4th of July Parade "You Are Only A Kid Twice"

Begins at 10:00 a.m. with a parade at Lexington Avenue in San Mateo. Then from 11am-2:00pm at the Highlands Recreation Center parking lot at 1851 Lexington, enjoy midway games, family games, shooting gallery, archery, three-legged race, potato sack race, water balloon toss, shaved ice & cotton candy and food booths! No Fireworks.

Get More Info: www.highlandscommunity.org

*SAN PABLO: FIREWORKS!

Celebrate July 4th with Us! / ¡Celebra el 4 de julio con Nosotros!

Celebrate Independence Day in San Pablo! Enjoy live entertainment, food, carnival games, family activities and followed by fireworks at dusk! Located at El Portal Soccer Field starting at 5:00 p.m.

Get More Info: sanpabloca.gov

*SAN RAFAEL: FIREWORKS!

Marin County Fair 2018

Celebrate in spectacular style with performances by multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Leann Rimes and local artist Matt Jaffe! Plus fireworks fill the sky over the lagoon at about 9:30 p.m.

Get More Info: www.marinfair.org

SAN RAMON:

4th of July Summer Concert in the Park

Musical celebration with Michael Jackson Tribute band "Foreverland" at San Ramon Central Park Amphitheater from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. No Fireworks.

Get More Info: www.ci.san-ramon.ca.us

*SANTA CLARA: FIREWORKS!

Live music, kids activities, food at Central Park starting at 12Noon to 5:00pm. Fireworks at 9:30pm.

Get More Info: santaclaraca.gov

and

Fourth of July Celberation at California's Great America

California’s Great America will celebrate the July 4th holiday with fireworks set to lively patriotic music at 9:45 p.m. in the skies above Flight Deck.

Get More Info: www.cagreatamerica.com

*SANTA ROSA: FIREWORKS!

Red, White & BOOM!

More than just a fireworks show - come join in for an afternoon and evening of food, live music, kid's activities, and fun for the whole family! Starting from 3:30pm with a fireworks show at night.

Get More Info: srboom.com

SARATOGA:

Independence Day Celebration 2018

Come join the fun at the City of Saratoga's 2018 Independence Day Celebration, located at Kevin Moran Park. No Fireworks

Get More Info: www.saratogajuly4th.com

*SAUSALITO: FIREWORKS!

4th of July Festivities 2018

Parade starts at 10:00am through Downtown Sausalito followed by a festival in Dunphy Park. Fireworks display over Richardson Bay.

Get More Info: www.sausalito.gov

*SCOTTS VALLEY: FIREWORKS!

4th of July Parade and Celebration

Celebrate the Fouth of July with a parade, flyover, fireworks, outrageous BBQ, live bands, games, petting zoo & much more! The fireworks show in Scotts Valley is the only sanctioned fireworks show in Santa Cruz County.

Get More Info: www.scottsvalley.org

*SEBASTOPOL: FIREWORKS!

Fireworks Extravaganza and Music Festival

Tuesday, July 3 - Sebastopol's annual Independence Day celebration tradition features live music, dancing, food & drink, prizes and fireworks! The gates open at Analy High School at 5:30 p.m., music starts at 6:00 p.m., and fireworks will go off at dusk.

Get More Info: www.sebastopolkiwanis.org

*SONOMA: FIREWORKS!

4th of July Celebration

Named the eighth best 4th of July celebrations in the country, Sonoma's 4th of July Celebration is a tradition that brings the community together in of all that makes Sonoma great and honors our great nations independence.

Get More Info: www.sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org

*SUISUN CITY: FIREWORKS!

Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate America's birthday at Solano County's best Fourth of July celebration with free live music, craft vendors, family entertainment and a huge fireworks display over the Waterfront.

Get More Info: www.suisunwaterfront.com



*VACAVILLE: FIREWORKS!

4th of July fireworks celebration is always spectacular in Downtown Vacaville! Great music, food and beverage from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Andrews Park.

Get More Info: www.downtownvacaville.com

*VALLEJO: FIREWORKS!

"Star Spangled Celebration"

The 165th Annual Vallejo 4th of July Parade at 10:00am begins at Broadway and Tennessee and through Downtown Vallejo. No Fireworks

Get More Info: vallejojuly4.com

and

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom' July 4th Fest

Six Flags is the premiere destination to celebrate our country, enjoy the summer, and share great times with friends. Independence Day is more than just a holiday, it’s the ultimate American tradition. It has everything you need for a star-spangled visit: exclusive ride times, fireworks at dusk, festive foods, and more!

Get More Info: www.sixflags.com



*WINDSOR: FIREWORKS!

Windsor KABOOM!

Tuesday, July 3 - Celebration at Keiser Park with entertainment by Foreverland, an electrifying 14-piece tribute to Michael Jackson! Starting at 4:00pm and fireworks at dusk.

Get More Info: windsorkaboom.com

*YOUNTVILLE: FIREWORKS!

Veterans Fourth of July Festival

Festival at The Veterans Home from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with live music and food. Fireworks at dusk.

Get More Info: web.yountville.com