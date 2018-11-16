Bay Area Kelly-Moore Paint Stores Have Free N95 Masks

With the continuing poor air quality due to the fires, the N95 masks are in high demand.

Bay Area Kelly-Moore Paint Stores are providing free masks with a limit of 5 masks per family.

Masks are available at the following locations (while supplies last):

Albany: 969 San Pablo Ave., Albany, CA 94706

Antioch: 1014 Fitzuren Road, Antioch, CA 94509

Auburn: 431 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn, CA 95603

Cupertino: 1505 S. De Anza Blvd , Cupertino, CA 95014

Campbell: 1501 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell, CA 95008

Chico: 1221 Mangrove Ave., Chico, CA 95926

Elk Grove: 10299 E. Stockton Blvd. #101, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Fairfield: 1240 Oliver Road, Fairfield, CA 94534

Fremont – Decoto: 3954 Decoto Road, Fremont, CA 94536

Fremont – Fremont Blvd: 4640 Auto Mall Parkway, Fremont, CA 94538

Fresno: 4295 North Blackstone, Fresno, CA 93726

Gilroy: 8565 Monterey St., Gilroy, CA 95020

Hayward: 28722 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA 94544

Lafayette: 3707 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette, CA 94549

Livermore: 3981 First Street, Livermore, CA 94551

Lodi: 350 East Kettleman Lane, Lodi, CA 95240

Manteca: 210 S. Main Street, Manteca, CA 95336

Merced: 1637 “V” Street, Merced, CA 95340

Milpitas: 301 W. Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas, CA 95035

Modesto: 1004 McHenry Ave. Suite A, Modesto, CA 95350

Morgan Hill: 820 E. Dunne Ave Suite #100, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Mountain View – El Camino: 180 El Camino Real East, Mountain View, CA 94040

Mountain View – Fairchild: 411 Fairchild Drive, Mountain View, CA 94043

Napa: 3199 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94558

Novato: 881 Olive Ave., Novato, CA 94945

Palo Alto: 411 Page Mill Road, Palo Alto, CA 94306

Pleasant Hill: 1725 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Redwood City: 1391 Woodside Rd Suite 100, Redwood City, CA 94061

Rocklin: 4257 Rocklin Road, Rocklin, CA 95677

Rohnert Park: 480 Rohnert Park Exp., Rohnert Park, CA 94928

S. San Francisco: 113 Hickey Blvd, S. San Francisco, CA 94080

Sacramento – 65th: 6800 Folsom Blvd. Suite 200, Sacramento, CA 95819

Sacramento – Raley: 5101 Raley Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95838

Salida: 5382 Pirrone Road, Salida, CA 95368

Salinas: 260 Griffin Street, Salinas, CA 93901

San Carlos: 1075 Commercial St., San Carlos, CA 94070

San Francisco – Bayshore: 701 Bayshore Blvd., San Francisco, CA 94124

San Francisco – Divisadero: 364 Divisadero St., San Francisco, CA 94117

San Jose – Alum Rock: 2910 Alum Rock Ave., San Jose, CA 95127

San Jose – Auzerais: 710 Auzerais Ave., San Jose, CA 95126

San Jose – Bascom : 1145 S. Bascom Ave., San Jose, CA 95128

San Jose – Blossom: 469 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA 95123

San Jose – Camden: 1912 Camden Ave, San Jose, CA 95124

San Jose – Saratoga: 375 Saratoga Avenue Suite C, San Jose, CA 95129

San Jose – Silver Creek: 1650 East Capitol Expressway, San Jose, CA 95121

San Rafael: 601 East Francisco Blvd., San Rafael, CA 94901

Santa Clara – El Camino: 2057 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Santa Clara – Laurelwood: 901 Laurelwood, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Santa Cruz: 1001 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Santa Rosa – Fourth: 1026 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Santa Rosa – Roberts: 217 Roberts Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Seaside: 1201 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955

Sonoma: 18506 Highway 12, Sonoma, CA 95476

Sonora: 880 Sanguinetti Road Suite A, Sonora, CA 95370

Spanish Springs: 5318 Sparks Blvd. Suite 112, Sparks, NV 89436

Stockton – Hammer: 3206 E. Hammer Lane Suite A1, Stockton, CA 95212

Stockton – Mt. Diablo: 2225 Monte Diablo Ave., Stockton, CA 95203

Sunnyvale: 999 East El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087

Tracy: 2630 North Tracy Blvd., Tracy, CA 95376

Turlock: 2100 West Monte Vista Ave., Turlock, CA 95382

Ukiah: 217 E. Gobbi Street, Ukiah, CA 95482

Watsonville: 1405 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville, CA 95076

More details at kellymoore.com/freemasks.