Barbados Names Rihanna as Their 'Ambassador Extraordinaire'

On Thursday, singer/actress Rihanna was bistowed by her native home of Barbados with the title 'Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary.'

In her new role, the Oceans 8 star will promote education, tourism and encourage investment in the island community, according to Billboard.

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley says it is an honor to have Rihanna give back so much to her home and helped put a spotlight to the island's profile.

"Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education." Mottley said in a statement. "She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to Barbados and continues to treasure the island as her home."

"She has demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business." Mottley adds. "It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados."

Related: Rihanna Slays NYFW Show With Gigi & Bella Hadid, Says New Music Is "Coming"

Rihanna accepted her new role as ambassador and noted "I couldn't be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country."

"Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort," Rihanna says. "And I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility."

Rihanna's philanthropy is not limited to just Barbados. The 30 year-old recently wrapped up her 4th year hosting one of the industry's white-hot and must-attend parties, The Diamond Ball. The gala benefits the Clara Lionel Foundation that supports those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria.

The organization also has a scholarship fund as well as oncology and nuclear medicine in Barbados

