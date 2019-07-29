Avocado Con Returns To San Francisco In September

Lovers of that "Californian" fruit are excited to find out that Avocado Con is coming back to the Soma StrEatFood Park this September.

A fan-favorite amongst lovers of food festivals cannot wait for this food festival to come back. They will feature over 15 vendors specializing in everything avocado. A DJ will provide the beats for the day and is open for all ages, dog owners are happily welcome, come rain or shine.

"Savor this super fruit in all its cool and creamy glory: sliced, diced, smashed, and scooped atop any (and all) of your favorite dishes. From over-the-top avo toast to flaky avo-stuffed empanadas, fresh green ceviche to juicy guac burgers, rolled avo ice cream to crispy panko-breaded avo fries, you’re sure to feel as happy as an avocado thriving in the California sun! Plus, back that hass up to DJ’d beats after a pit stop at the Craft Beer Bar."

Avocado Con arrives at SoMa StrEat Food Park on Saturday, September 7th from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Ticket information for Avocado Con is not quite "ripe" yet, so stay tuned to their Facebook page for updates.