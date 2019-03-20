Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots and The Strokes Headline Chicago's Lollapalooza

March 20, 2019
The heavyweight music festival, Lollapalooza has announced their line-up for 2019 which includes headliners Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots and The Strokes set to hit the Grand Park stage in Chicago, this August.

Lollapalooza looks to have over 170 bands on 8 stages with 4-day general admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum passes are now available, according to Billboard.

Check out the full Lollapalooza line-up, here...

A post shared by lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) on

The 4-day event runs August 1st through the 4th.
 

