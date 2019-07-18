Are Twenty One Pilots And Halsey Releasing A Song Together?

Last year the release of twenty one pilots' first two songs from their album 'Trench' were tipped online when they were registered with BMI and credits were posted in advance of their release. Now, the band's fans have uncovered what looks to be evidence of an upcoming collaboration with Halsey as part of her upcoming album.

A song titled ‘Emotional Arsonist’ has been added to @twentyonepilots’ BMI Repertoire. The new song is a supposed feature with @halsey. You may or may not remember but this same site have us the titles ‘Jumpsuit’ and ‘Nico and the Niners’ long before their release. -- pic.twitter.com/zs6u1gc8C6 — tøp tøday (@top__today) July 18, 2019

The song called "Emotional Arsonist" credits Ashley Frangipane (Halsey) and Tyler Joseph (twenty one pilots) as songwriters on the track.

There's no official word on anything yet, but we're very curious. Halsey has recently released collaborations with Yungblud and BTS.

twenty one pilots will headline the first night of Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park on August 9th.