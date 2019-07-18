LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 12: Singer Halsey (L) and drummer Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots perform onstage during 106.7 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2015 at The Forum on December 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images f

Are Twenty One Pilots And Halsey Releasing A Song Together?

July 18, 2019
Last year the release of twenty one pilots' first two songs from their album 'Trench' were tipped online when they were registered with BMI and credits were posted in advance of their release. Now, the band's fans have uncovered what looks to be evidence of an upcoming collaboration with Halsey as part of her upcoming album.

The song called "Emotional Arsonist" credits Ashley Frangipane (Halsey) and Tyler Joseph (twenty one pilots) as songwriters on the track.

There's no official word on anything yet, but we're very curious. Halsey has recently released collaborations with Yungblud and BTS.

twenty one pilots will headline the first night of Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park on August 9th.

 

