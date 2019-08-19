Apple TV Releases Much-Anticipated Trailer for 'The Morning Show'

CUPERTINO (KNX1070) — Apple TV's drama "The Morning Show," releases its first trailer after a week of teasing audiences.

The show stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell along with a stunning array of celebs.

Based loosely on Brian Stelter's book "Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV," and an original concept by former HBO head of drama Michael Ellenberg.

The drama is set to launch on a yet to be named date in the fall.

Apple has spared no expense, investing billions on its original programming under the leadership of former Sony Pictures TV heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht.

