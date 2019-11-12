Oprah Winfrey, Ta-Nehisi Coates To Speak at Upcoming Tribute To Toni Morrison

November 12, 2019
AP
In this May 15, 2011 file photo, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison smiles after delivering a speech during the Rutgers University commencement ceremony, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(Photo credit: AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Jesmyn Ward will be among the speakers at a tribute to the late Toni Morrison.

The Nobel laureate's longtime publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, announced Tuesday that the event will take place November 21 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan. Other guests will include Angela Davis, New Yorker editor David Remnick and Michael Ondaatje.

Morrison, known for novels such as "Beloved" and "The Bluest Eye," died in August at age 88.
 

Tags: 
Toni Morrison
Oprah Winfrey
Ta-Nehisi Coates
Jesmyn Ward
tribute
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report