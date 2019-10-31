Tyler Perry's New Studio To Host 2019 Miss Universe Pageant

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Perry's new Atlanta studio will host the 2019 Miss Universe competition, a major showcase for the sprawling complex built on a former Confederate army base.

Tyler Perry Studios will host the televised competition in which women from more than 90 countries compete for the crown of Miss Universe. The three-hour show, hosted by Steve Harvey for the fifth year, will be broadcast live on Fox on Dec. 8.

(Photo credit: AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

The show will end with reigning champion Catriona Gray (pictured) of the Philippines crowning her successor.

Perry opened his 330-acre (134-hectare) studio earlier this month. Its 12 soundstages are each named after seminal black actors and actresses.

