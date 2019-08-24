Spider-Man Tom Holland Tells Fans at D23 Convention: 'I Love You 3000'

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Tom Holland has made an appearance at a Disney fan convention amid the news that Spider-Man will no longer be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the cross-studio partnership between Disney and Sony, which allowed Holland's Spider-Man to appear in Marvel films, was ending. Marvel also helped produce the stand-alone Spider-Man films such as this summer's "Far From Home."

Holland was not at D23 Saturday on behalf of Marvel however, but Pixar. He's voicing a role in the upcoming animated film "Onward."

The nearly 7,000 people in the audience screamed wildly for Holland. He did not address Spider-Man specifically but told the audience that it's been a crazy week and cryptically quoting Tony Stark in "Avengers: Endgame," added: "I love you 3000."

