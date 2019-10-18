Shaquille O'Neal Donates a Year's Rent To a Paralyzed Atlanta Boy

October 18, 2019
AP
In this Dec. 22, 2016, file photo, retired Hall of Fame basketball player Shaquille O'Neal smiles as he talks to reporters during an NBA basketball news conference in Miami. O’Neal has been to enough parties before Super Bowls to know that he can do much

(Photo credit: AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has donated a year's rent in a new home to an Atlanta woman whose 12-year-old son was paralyzed in a shooting at a football game.

O'Neal tells WXIA-TV that Isaiah Payton's family had been living in a one-bedroom apartment that wasn't accessible for people with disabilities. Now they have a home in a good neighborhood. He says he's helping furnish the home and will pay its rent for the next year.

Isaiah was shot through the spine in August after a football scrimmage between two high schools. Sixteen-year-old Damean Spear also was wounded and treated for minor injuries. Isaiah's mother, Allison Woods, has said relearning how to care for Isaiah meant she had to leave her job, adding financial stress to her emotional turmoil.
 

