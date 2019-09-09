'Riverdale' To Receive Award From Gay Rights Education Group

September 9, 2019
AP
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 21: (L-R) Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and K.J. Apa attend the "Riverdale" Photo Call during 2019 Comic-Con International at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by

(Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The cast and creators of "Riverdale" will receive an award from a gay rights education group for the show's portrayal of LGBTQ relationships in a high school setting.

The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network announced Monday that "Riverdale" will be honored with its Gamechanger Award. The group cited the show's "groundbreaking storytelling about LGBTQ relationships" as to why it was chosen to receive the honor

The CW series is a modern take on the "Archie" comics characters. Its stars include KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, and Madelaine Petsch.

The group known as GLSEN was founded in 1990 to address LGBTQ issues in K-12 education.

The GLSEN Respect Awards will be bestowed at a gala in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 25, and will also honor Octavia Spencer.

Previous Gamechanger Award honorees include Yara Shahidi and Zendaya.
 

Tags: 
riverdale
LGBTQ
Gay Lesbian and Straight Education Network
GLSEN
The CW
Archie
Gamechanger Award
KJ Apa
Lili Reinhart
Camila Mendes
Cole Sprouse
Madelaine Petsch
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report