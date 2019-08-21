Frederic Riesterer, Wrote Black Eyed Peas' "I Gotta Feeling," Dies
PARIS (AP) — Frederic Riesterer, the producer and creator of electronic dance music who co-wrote the Grammy-nominated hit "I Gotta Feeling" with The Black Eyed Peas, has died. He was 58.
Riesterer, who used the stage name Fred Rister, also worked with David Guetta but, unlike the superstar French DJ, eschewed the limelight.
Last year he wrote; "I am the most famous of the unknowns. I work with pleasure for others without seeking their glory."
Born in northern France near the border with Belgium, Riesterer trained as a hairdresser before finding his calling in music as a DJ, writer and producer.
Riesterer's publisher confirmed Wednesday he died on Tuesday but had no further details. Riesterer had long battled cancer.
Guetta said on Instagram: "I feel very lonely right now crying in my bed."
------Today someone really special for me left . @fredristermusic and I shared some of the most important and beautiful moments of my life producing records together like ‘I Gotta A Feeling’ that stayed 16 weeks number one in America, ´Memories’ or ´When Love Takes Over’. Those records have changed dance music culture but also pop music. I remember each second of it ; from choosing chords together to working on drum sounds for hours, learning together and from each other. He was the most loyal person I met and they are so rare in this world, such a talented humble generous and discreet human being. We were always here for each others; for music and for life like it is in an ideal family when you trust someone with no limit. I feel very lonely right now crying in my bed but I guess it s better this way as his cancer was making him suffer a lot. Rest in peace my friend I’ll keep playing our music and I’ll think of you every time. We lived our dreams and way beyond and I‘m forever thankful