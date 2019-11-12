Ricky Gervais Returning To Host The 2020 Golden Globe Awards

November 12, 2019
AP
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Host Ricky Gervais speaks onstage during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drink

(Photo credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Look out Hollywood, Ricky Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globe Awards.

Gervais memorably hosted the Globes from 2010 to 2012, skewering many of the attendees with irreverent jokes. He also lampooned the organization that hosts the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

It will be the fifth time Gervais emcees the ceremony; he also hosted in 2016. He said in a news release that organizers made him an offer he couldn't refuse.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which honor achievements in film and television, will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5 and aired live on NBC.

The HFPA has previously announced it will bestow its Cecil B. DeMille Award on Tom Hanks, and give Ellen DeGeneres its Carol Burnett Award during the show.
 

Tags: 
Ricky Gervais
Golden Globe Awards
Host
Hollywood Foreign Press Association
Award Shows
Beverly Hilton Hotel
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report