'Once Upon a Time... In Fatherhood': Quentin Tarantino To Become a Dad For The First Time

August 22, 2019
AP
In this May 18, 2019 file photo, film director Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniela Pick pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "The Wild Goose Lake" at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Photo by Ar

(Photo credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quentin Tarantino is going to be telling a whole new brand of "Once upon a time" tale — the bedtime-story kind.

The "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" director is about to become a father.

His representative Katherine Rowe says Tarantino and his wife, Israeli model and singer Daniella Pick, are expecting a baby. No further details were released.

The couple met in 2009 and married last November just after Tarantino finished shooting "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood," the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt that became a summer hit.

It's the first child for the 56-year-old Tarantino, who also directed "Pulp Fiction" and "Reservoir Dogs," and the 35-year-old Pick, who is the daughter of singer-songwriter Svika Pick.
 

Tags: 
Quentin Tarantino
Director
Daniela Pick
Wife
baby
Pregnant
First Child
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
Pulp Fiction
Reservoir Dogs
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report

Upcoming Events

23 Aug
Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Food Truck Off the Grid: Fort Mason Center | Bridge to Bridge Run | Presidio Picnic
23 Aug
Andy Warhol: From A To B And Back Again at SFMOMA SFMOMA
24 Aug
Andy Warhol: From A To B And Back Again at SFMOMA SFMOMA
25 Aug
Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Food Truck Off the Grid: Fort Mason Center | Bridge to Bridge Run | Presidio Picnic
25 Aug
Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Food Truck Off the Grid: Fort Mason Center | Bridge to Bridge Run | Presidio Picnic
View More Events