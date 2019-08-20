New 'Matrix' Film Set With Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Lana Wachowski

August 20, 2019
LOS ANGELES - MAY 7: Cast members Keanu Reeves (L), Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving (pictured) arrive at the premiere of "The Matrix Reloaded" at the Village Theater on May 7, 2003 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of "The Matrix."

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday that a fourth "Matrix" is in the works.

Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in the film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Wachowski, who co-created "The Matrix" with Lilly Wachowski.

Lana Wachowski says in a statement that the ideas of "The Matrix" are more relevant than ever now and she's happy to have the characters back in her life. Emmerich says Wachowski is a true visionary.

The first film hit theaters 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

No release date has been set.
 

